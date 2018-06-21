Freschetta Launches Two New Flavors of Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza
Schwan’s Consumer Brands Inc. launched two new flavors of Freschetta Gluten Free Pizza during Celiac Awareness Month in May, showing consumers they don’t have to sacrifice taste when living a gluten-free lifestyle. The brand’s gluten-free crust is certified by the National Celiac Assn. The new Spinach & Roasted Mushroom pizza is made with a blend of real mozzarella cheese, spinach and roasted portabellini mushrooms with a flavorful cream onion sauce. The Tuscan Style Chicken pizza features grilled white meat chicken, a blend of roasted vegetables, mozzarella cheese and sauce made from whole, vine-ripened tomatoes. The frozen pizza retails in single-serve and multi-serve sizes with a suggested price of $4.99 and $9.99, respectively.
The new pizza varieties reflect a refreshed packaging design the brand introduced in November 2017 across its entire Freschetta product line. The new Kitchen Fresh packaging can be seen across all of its crust types: Naturally Rising, Brick Oven, Gluten Free and Whole Grain. The new look comes after extensive research indicating consumers associated the new packaging with attributes such as “fresh, modern, simple and authentic.”
