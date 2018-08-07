Herdez Launching Taqueria Street Sauces in the U.S.
Herdez, the top-selling brand of shelf-stable salsa in Mexico and a brand that is gaining traction in the U.S., is launching Herdez Taqueria Street Sauces, which were inspired by the ever-evolving street taco trend in Mexico. These sauces are unlike what a consumer might find on the shelf in the typical taco sauce section. They use "real" ingredients, including fire-roasted tomatoes and poblano, chile de arbol, fire-roasted habanero and chipotle peppers. They come in a range of heat and flavors for a customizable, authentic taco experience. Varieties are: Chipotle, Habanero, Roja and Verde. A 9-oz. plastic squeeze bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.59-3.99.
“These new taqueria sauces bring the authentic flavor of street tacos to your home,” says Sebastian Friedman, brand manager at MegaMex Foods LLC, a Southern California-based joint venture of Hormel Foods and Herdez del Fuerte SA de CV. “The inspiration for these sauces and the packaging was born from the local taquerias found across Mexico, where a truly authentic street taco needs little more than a simple filling and a drizzle of a sauce from the iconic squeeze bottle.”
