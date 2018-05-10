/ / / / Jennie-O Puts a New Twist on Turkey

MillerCoors Innovates With its Fermentation Process

Through an instrumentation adjustment, the beer brewing company preserved its product attributes and brought about major production improvements.

When an optimization engineer finds a way to increase the amount of product produced while simulatenously keeping the status quo with costs and equipment, she's done a good job. When this optimization engineer also ensures the product quality has stayed intact and hasn't been altered throughout the process? That's perfection. Through an instrumentation adjustment, MillerCoors recently found a new way to not only innovate its fermentation process, but also increase production and maintain product quality. Our sister website, Control Global, offers a glimpse into how MillerCoors completed this task. Read the technical article on their website