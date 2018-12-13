/ / / / Kellogg Co. Rolling Out Tummy-Friendly Breakfast Cereal

With a growing number of adults recognizing the importance of maintaining digestive health for overall well-being, Kellogg Co. is rolling out HI! Happy Inside, a breakfast cereal that contains prebiotics, probiotics and fiber. According to a recent survey commissioned by the company and conducted online by The Harris Poll among more than 2,000 U.S. adults, while 29 percent of Americans say they know about probiotics, prebiotics are a mystery -- only 15 percent of respondents shared that they know about prebiotics.

When prebiotics are paired with probiotics and fiber, a real food like HI! Happy Inside provides ingredients to support digestive wellness, according to the company, which is educating consumers about the benefits of consuming all three together in one food. The cereal features a blend of wholesome fruit, yogurty pieces and 100 percent whole grains that stay crunchy in milk. The cereal will roll out in early 2019 in three flavors--Bold Blueberry, Coconut Crunch and Simply Strawberry—in 34.5-oz. resealable bags for a suggested retail price of $12.99. Boxes of six single-serve cups are $13.99 and individual cups go for $1.99.