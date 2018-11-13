After a successful launch of Coffee-mate Natural Bliss ready-to-drink coffee beverages in early 2017, Nestlé USA is rolling out two lines of specialty coffee beverages under its Nescafé brand. Nescafé Cold Whipped Latte introduces a third dimension to the indulgent coffee category: texture. Unlike other product offerings in the market, this chilled blend of coffee, creamy milk and indulgent flavors features layers of true barista-inspired foam. Just shake 10 times to froth the 10-oz. beverage, which comes in coffee and French vanilla flavors.

Nescafé Coffee Protein Smoothies are non-dairy, plant-based beverages made with 100 percent Colombian arabica coffee, oats, almond milk and almond butter. An 11-oz. bottle contains 15g of plant protein and is designed to be an on-the-go morning meal replacement. The initial launch comes in banana and mocha flavors. Both products will rollout nationwide in January 2018.

Earlier this year, the company introduced Nesquik SuperBreakfast protein breakfast milk drink for kids. Made with real milk, the shelf-stable drink contains no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors, and no high-fructose corn syrup. It comes in 8-oz. plastic bottles and is sold in six packs, with one bottle containing 12g of protein.