Post Consumer Brands Gets Creative with Breakfast Cereals
Post Consumer Brands is rolling out a new concept that brings ice cream flavors to the morning daypart. Malt-O-Meal and Cold Stone Creamery--two American heritage brands--have come together to offer Strawberry Blonde (honey graham and strawberry-flavored cereal with marshmallows) and Birthday Cake Remix (birthday cake flavored-cereal with chocolate-flavored marshmallows).
Post is also growing a number of its other brands with flavor innovations. There’s new Peanut Butter & Cocoa Pebbles cereal and Honey Bunches of Oats Banana Bunches with Almonds. The latter has real banana puree infused in the granola and banana-flavored flakes. Also under the Honey Bunches of Oats label come three flavors of granola: French Vanilla, Maple Pecan and Toffee Almond. The zip-sealed bags provide freshness and versatility as a cereal, snack or yogurt topping.
Post Shredded Wheat also expands with three frosted wheat biscuit flavors: Original Frosted Shredded Wheat, Strawberry Frosted Shredded Wheat and Frosted Chocolate Strawberry. Along with the new cereals came a sponsorship with Major League Soccer, which includes marketing at soccer stadiums nationwide.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments