/ / / / Makers of the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar Launch a Snack Bar for Kids

Perfect Bar LLC, creators of The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, is launching a first-of-its-kind refrigerated snack bar for younger palates. New Perfect Kids has a cookie dough-like texture and taste and comes in two flavors: peanut butter cookie and chocolate chip. The bars are made with organic ingredients, including freshly ground peanut butter, nonfat dry milk, honey, whole egg powder, rice protein and gluten-free oats. The formulation is enhanced with a proprietary dried vegetable powder blend of kale, spinach, broccoli, sweet potato, carrot, beet, pumpkin and cauliflower. A bar contains 7g protein and is sold in boxes of five.

When creating Perfect Kids, the company garnered insight from its customers. The majority of parents felt that good nutrition, whole food protein and vegetables were missing from current kids’ snacking options. They also were most comfortable feeding their kids snacks with organic honey as a sugar source, as opposed to other sweeteners. The company also learned that nearly nine in 10 parents prefer shopping for their kids’ snacks in the perimeter aisles of the store. While all Perfect Bar products are found in the refrigerated aisle of grocers nationwide, they stay fresh up to one week at room temperature.