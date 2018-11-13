/ / / / Rich Products Brings More Pub Grub to the Supermarket

Rich Products Corp., is rolling out six Farm Rich brand bar- and food truck-inspired products for retailers’ freezers. Grilled cheese sticks are made with toasted, buttered white bread and American cheese. The microwavable finger-food comes in a 17-oz. carton. New bean dip bites are made with mozzarella cheese, pinto beans, red and green jalapeños, diced tomatoes and green onions, all in a crunchy coating. Each 16-oz. carton comes with a creamy salsa dipping sauce. There’s also limited-edition bacon meatballs for holiday entertaining -- about 42 bite-sized balls in each 32-oz. bag, which includes a pouch of sweet onion jam dipping sauce.

These three items have a suggested retail price of $6.99 each.

New hand-pulled pork sliders come in boxes of six. The sliders feature real, hickory-smoked pork with sweet and spicy barbecue sauce. That same pork is also available in a honey bourbon sauce or with chorizo-style seasoning. The pork is slow-cooked by pit masters at the Farm Rich barbecue facility in Gallatin, Tenn. The two meat-only products come in 16-oz. cartons that can be microwaved or oven heated. The pork products have a suggested retail price of $5.99.