Rich Products Brings More Pub Grub to the Supermarket
Rich Products Corp., is rolling out six Farm Rich brand bar- and food truck-inspired products for retailers’ freezers. Grilled cheese sticks are made with toasted, buttered white bread and American cheese. The microwavable finger-food comes in a 17-oz. carton. New bean dip bites are made with mozzarella cheese, pinto beans, red and green jalapeños, diced tomatoes and green onions, all in a crunchy coating. Each 16-oz. carton comes with a creamy salsa dipping sauce. There’s also limited-edition bacon meatballs for holiday entertaining -- about 42 bite-sized balls in each 32-oz. bag, which includes a pouch of sweet onion jam dipping sauce.
These three items have a suggested retail price of $6.99 each.
New hand-pulled pork sliders come in boxes of six. The sliders feature real, hickory-smoked pork with sweet and spicy barbecue sauce. That same pork is also available in a honey bourbon sauce or with chorizo-style seasoning. The pork is slow-cooked by pit masters at the Farm Rich barbecue facility in Gallatin, Tenn. The two meat-only products come in 16-oz. cartons that can be microwaved or oven heated. The pork products have a suggested retail price of $5.99.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments