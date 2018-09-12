Schuman Cheese Introduces Artisanally Convenient Cheeses
Schuman Cheese introduces Cello Quick Fix and Cello Cheese Flights. The Quick Fix snack packs make snacking effortless with portioned combinations of savory, award-winning Schuman Cheeses, Olli Salumeria’s artisan slow-cured salami and artisan crackers. Flavor pairings include asiago cheese with spicy Calabrese salami and plain crackers; fontina Cheese with Genoa salami and black pepper crackers; sharp cheddar cheese with Soppressata salami and rosemary crackers and Spanish manchego cheese with smoky chorizo salami and plain crackers.
Each 2-oz. pack delivers 14g of protein per serving, along with at least 10% of the recommended daily calcium intake. The snack packs are offered in caddies with four of the 2-oz. packages or shippers with nine of the four-pack caddies.
The new Cello Cheese Flights feature a trio of curated cheeses with recommendations for complementary beer and wine pairings. The cheeses are: Cello Copper Kettle, the only U.S. parmesan made using a traditional copper vat for a one-of-a kind, award-winning flavor, as well as two award-winning cheeses from the Yellow Door Creamery brand: Gruyere-style cheese and Tuscan-rubbed fontina. The Cello Cheese Flights come in packs of 14 10-oz. trays.
