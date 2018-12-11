/ / / / Silver Hills Announces New and Improved Organic Bagels

Silver Hills Bakery, a Canadian leader in sprouted products, announces its new and improved sprouted organic bagels featuring updated flavors and a perfected formula. The better-for-you bagels blend sprouted organic whole grains and organic wheat flour for a soft, chewy texture. Available in four favorite flavors—Cinnamon Raisin, Everything, Plain and Sesame Sunflower--and packed with nutrition thanks to the company’s signature sprouting process, the new line offers health-minded consumers a better choice in a bagel.

Silver Hills Bakery sprouts all grains under carefully controlled conditions, soaking them for many hours with just the right amount of moisture and warmth for important enzymes to reach peak activation and to release nutrients. This improves the nutritional profile while maintaining baking performance. Sprouted grains help blood sugar levels stay steady, providing energy to power a full day’s work or play, according to the company. Essential nutrients, such as B vitamins and vitamin C, are made more available to the body, providing a boost of focus and mental alertness. All Silver Hills Bakery products are made with non-GMO ingredients.