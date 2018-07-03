Simply Beverage Expands Line to Include “Light” Drinks
Simply Beverages, a brand from the Coca-Cola family, expands its line of refrigerated not-from-concentrate fruit-based beverages with Simply Light, a line of clean-label drinks containing less sugar and fewer calories than its original line. In keeping with the brand promise, “The best things in life are made simply,” Simply Light Orange Juice beverages and Simply Light Lemonades are made from simple, non-GMO ingredients.
The new line includes pulp-free orange and orange with calcium and vitamin D, which are both made with pasteurized orange juice and contain 50 calories per 8-oz. serving. The new light lemonade and lemonade with raspberry contains only 25 calories per serving. The Simply Light launch is supported with a marketing campaign that includes national broadcast and digital platforms, as well as in-store and e-commerce. All four varieties are packaged in a multi-serve 52-oz. carafe. The pulp-free orange and regular lemonade are also in single-serve 11.5-oz. bottles.
“Today’s consumers want a variety of beverage options that help them maintain a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste,” says Kelly Marx, brand director. “Simply Light allows everyone to enjoy the delicious Simply taste, with the benefit of less sugar and fewer calories.”
