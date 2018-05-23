Neapolitan Gets Some Competition with Trio’politan from Turkey Hill Dairy
After more than 150 years, the classic triple ice cream treat known as Neapolitan has some competition, thanks to Trio’politan from Turkey Hill Dairy. The new frozen dessert is a blend of three different flavors in each container. The line-up includes: All Natural Chocolate Raspberry Bliss (vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream and raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips), American Dream (blueberry ice cream, vanilla ice cream with strawberry swirl and strawberry ice cream with chocolate chips), Coco Loco (caramel ice cream, coconut ice cream with toasted coconut swirl and chocolate ice cream), Mint Cookie (vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie swirl, dark chocolate ice cream and mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces) and Triple Chocolate (milk chocolate ice cream with fudge swirl, dark chocolate ice cream and chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips).
“Trio’politan is about having choices and having fun,” says John Cox, president. “The flavors were chosen based on their ability to complement each other but also to be strong enough to stand on their own for ice cream lovers who might ‘selectively scoop’ to get the flavor they really want.”
