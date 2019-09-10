/ / / / 7-Eleven Introduces New Isotonic Sports Drink

In the midst of record-breaking high temperatures this summer, participating 7-Eleven stores introduced a new way to stay cool, refreshed and rehydrated: 7-Select Replenish. This new isotonic sports drink contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup and comes in four flavors: cucumber mint, guava splash, lemonade and orange mango. While the everyday suggested retail price is $1.99, the rollout included a limited-time buy-one-get-one-free offer.

Sweetened with stevia and real sugar, 7-Select Replenish has 15g of sugar and 60 calories per 12-oz. serving or 150 calories per 28-oz. bottle. The private-brand electrolyte hydration beverage contains 100% of the Daily Value for vitamins A, E, B3, B5 and B6, as well as important electrolytes and minerals, including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, which get lost during exercise or strenuous activity.

“As with all 7-Eleven private-brand products, we wanted to make sure our new sport drink would stand out in quality, taste, uniqueness and value,” says Joe DePinto, president and CEO. “We benchmarked against the best and added differentiated attributes that we know our customers are seeking.”