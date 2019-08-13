/ / / / Allergen-Free Seed Butter from Beyond the Equator

Beyond the Equator’s co-founder Carl Newton has farmed sugarcane in southern Louisiana for almost 40 years. As his passion for farming grew, he began traveling beyond the equator with the hopes of farming on the world’s purest soils. While in Bolivia about a decade ago, he learned about staple grains and seeds of the Andean culture and recognized how underused and underappreciated many of them were back in the U.S.

Together with his business partners, they developed and are bringing to market Beyond the Equator’s 5 Seed Butter Spread. This flavorful blend of chia, flax, pumpkin, sunflower and hemp seeds packs a nutritional punch. Whether you pick creamy, crunchy or unsweetened, you get 8g protein and only 5g carbohydrates per two-tablespoon serving along with healthy omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fiber. The spread is allergen friendly, vegan and keto, as well as free from GMOs and gluten. In addition to the seeds, the spread contains a touch of brown cane sugar, salt and natural flavors. The shelf-stable product comes in 16-oz. plastic jars and sells for about $9.99.