/ / / / Baileys’ Adult-flavored Cold Brew

From ice cream to chocolates, the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream has long been giving all types of indulgent treats an adult, premium spin. Now it’s doing the same to coffee. Kraft Heinz has partnered with Diageo, producer of Baileys, to bring to the coffee aisle an indulgent adult treat with authentic Irish cream flavor.

The rollout includes non-alcoholic Baileys Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew in cans, making its debut in Irish Cream and Salted Caramel flavors, with new flavors scheduled to hit shelves in 2020. The 11-oz. slim can has a suggested retail price of $2.39. In addition, Baileys Roast & Ground Coffee bags (11 oz.) and pods (10 pack) are also now available in Chocolate Cherry and Irish Cream flavors. The suggested retail price is $7.99.

“Baileys is not only the world’s No. 1 cream liqueur, it’s also one of the most desired adult treats,” says Declan Hassett, senior licensing manager at Diageo. “We’ve extended the brand into new indulgent categories but there is nothing closer to the brand than a flavorful cup of coffee. With this partnership, now all adults can treat themselves.”