/ / / / Licensing Partnership Makes Way for Baileys Original Irish Cream Baking Chips

Clabber Girl Corp. has entered into a licensing partnership with Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol and producers of Baileys, the world’s best-selling cream liqueur. The first resulting product is Baileys Original Irish Cream Baking Chips. Renowned for its indulgent blend of fresh, premium Irish dairy cream, aged Irish whiskey and a unique chocolate blend, the iconic Baileys Original Irish Cream flavor profile pairs magically with rich, semi-sweet chocolate to create this decadent treat.

The chips can be eaten alone or mixed into baked good recipes. To assist with innovation in the kitchen, as part of the product launch, the companies have produced a downloadable digital cookbook.

The non-alcoholic baking chips made their debut in time for the holiday season at a few select retailers, with a full national launch for Easter 2019. The chips are also being sold through Amazon. In addition to Original Irish Cream, the Baileys liqueur portfolio includes Chocolate Cherry, Espresso Crème, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon and seasonal Pumpkin Spice -- all flavors with potential for future baking chip varieties.