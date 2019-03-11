/ / / / BFY Brands Is Growing Its PopCorners Snack Brand

BFY Brands is growing its better-for-you PopCorners snack brand with two nutritionally enhanced concepts. The new snacks are inspired by PopCorners' mantra, Do One Better, found at the top of every bag. This phrase demonstrates the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality products made with the best ingredients to help consumers take small steps toward living their best life, whether that’s running a little farther, laughing a little louder or snacking a little healthier.

PopCorners Flex Protein Crisps come in two bold flavors: barbecue and buffalo. They are made with plant-based protein from soybean and cassava to provide powerful fuel for busy, active individuals. Each serving contains 90 calories, 10g protein, 4g fiber and 2g or less of sugar. PopCorners Flourish Veggie Crisps are made with farm-fresh vegetables and contain 100 to 120 calories per serving, along with vital nutrients from superfood vegetables. The veggie crisps come in four light and tasty flavors: Greens & Beans, Harvest Kale, Roasted Beets and Toasted Cauliflower.