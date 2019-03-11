/ / / / Blue Apron Launches Knick Knacks Meal Kits

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is launching Blue Apron Knick Knacks. The refrigerated recipe kits contain pre-portioned grains, sauces, spices and dairy ingredients, along with step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a meal for two, as the home cook separately chooses the protein and vegetables to add to the recipe. Described as the brand’s “most flexible culinary innovation to date,” the product line debuted on Jet.com’s City Grocery platform for same-day or next-day delivery to consumers in the New York metropolitan area. The kits cost about $7.99.

Four varieties are part of the initial launch. They are creamy shrimp gnocchi, Japanese-style steak and rice bowl, Mexican-spiced chicken quinoa bowl and za’atar spiced chicken. The kits feature ingredients from Blue Apron’s premium suppliers, such as crème fraiche from Vermont Creamery and furikake from Mara Seaweed. Blue Apron began its partnership with Jet.com in October 2018 with a rotating selection of two-serving meal kits for local consumers on the company’s online and mobile grocery platform. This partnership allows Blue Apron to focus on channels beyond its direct-to-consumer business in an effort to broaden its reach to more households.