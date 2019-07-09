/ / / / Caulipower’s Cauliflower-Encrusted Chicken

The makers of Caulipower better-for-you frozen pizza are entering the $1.15 billion U.S. market for breaded chicken tenders, strips and nuggets with Caulipower Frozen Chicken Tenders. Available in original and spicy(ish), the golden, crispy coating is veggie-forward, packed with cauliflower and other gluten-free goodness and contains no artificial ingredients.

The entire 14-oz. bag is only 480 calories and contains about 85% less fat and nearly half the calories of traditional frozen breaded chicken. The baked-not-fried chicken has zero saturated fat, no added sugar, 30% fewer net carbs, 22% more protein and 21% more fiber than the category average. The tenders are made from Naked Truth Premium Chicken, which is all-natural, cage-free chicken raised with no antibiotics ever. The product will be available in stores nationwide this fall and will have a suggested retail price of $8.99 to $9.99.

“We are bringing another long-overdue game changer to the frozen aisle,” says Gail Becker, founder and CEO of Caulipower. “The evidence that people want healthier coated and baked chicken tenders is already all over social media. So, we listened and our newest meal hack was born.”