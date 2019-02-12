Cello Harmonizes Well-Crafted Cheese with Delicious New Snack
Music is a perfect metaphor for the harmony of elements that go into a well-crafted cheese, according to Schuman Cheese. Cello, the company’s aptly named flagship brand, is adding new instruments to its lineup and debuting a metal-meets-the-symphony persona with Cello Copper Kettle Chisels cheese. Chisels are bite-size pieces of the company’s one-of-a-kind parmesan crafted in copper vats for authenticity and distinctive notes of cooked caramel. With 9g protein and 110 calories per serving, Copper Kettle Chisels make the perfect health-conscious snack, according to the company.
The 5-oz., uniquely shaped and colored resealable cups retail for $4.99. Chisels are the latest addition to the Cello lineup, which features premium new packaging, including easy-open wedges and tinted cups.
“The Cello brand is all about discovery and about making high-quality, distinctive cheeses more approachable and accessible,” says Jim Low, executive vice president, sales and marketing. “When people see new products like our Copper Kettle Chisels in a convenient snack-friendly format, we think they’ll be intrigued to explore.”
