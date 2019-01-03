/ / / / Chobani Introduces Yogurt Line for the Youngest Picky Eaters

Chobani gets serious with the kids’ yogurt segment through the introduction of the Gimmies platform, a brand extension rolling out with 13 items. Crunch is a 4-oz. dual-compartment format that comes in five varieties: Best Birthday Ever, Choco Chunk Cookie Dunk, Ooey Gooey S’More, Poppin’ Cotton Candy and Rainbow Sprinkle Cone. Yogurt Milkshakes come in 4-oz. bottles in packs of six. Varieties are: Bizzy Buzzy Strawberry, Cookies & Cream Crush and Chillin’ Mint Chocolate.

New 3.5-oz. pouches come in Bunch of Bouncy Grape and See Ya Later Strawberry varieties. The fourth format—tubes--comes in Cherry Set Go, Creamy Orange Dreamy and Super Berry Rocket. The 1.5-oz. squeeze packs are sold 10 to a box.

Gimmies are described as containing just the right amount of sugar to balance the taste of fruit and yogurt, reflecting the American Academy of Pediatrics recognition of the role that a small amount of sweetness can play in encouraging children, who can be picky eaters, to consume more nutrient dense foods like yogurt. The new products also contain more protein than similar kids’ yogurts in the market, the company claims.