/ / / / Convenient Authentic Mexican from Cacique Inc.

Cacique Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of authentic Hispanic cheeses, creams and meats, is rolling out queso dips and fully cooked chorizos. Made with bold, authentic flavors, each new product features high-quality ingredients in convenient, microwavable packaging that makes preparing an authentic Mexican meal or snack easier than ever.

The Cacique Queso Dips have queso fresco as the first ingredient and come in four flavors: Chipotle, Jalapeño, Queso Blanco and Southwestern. Packages have the “Real California Milk” seal, with 16-oz. tubs having a suggested retail price of $4.49 to $4.99.

The Cacique Fully Cooked Chorizos are made with authentically seasoned premium pork cooked to perfection and blended with other high-quality ingredients. They come in four varieties--Premium Pork Shoulder, Chorizo with Eggs, Chorizo with Bacon and Potato, and Chorizo with Queso—and have a suggested retail price of $6.49-6.99.

“As a leader in category innovation, we recognize that many of today’s consumers expect not only the high-quality ingredients and authenticity that we’re known for, but also seek convenience, especially when it comes to the busier moments in their lives,” says CEO Gil de Cárdenas.