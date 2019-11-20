/ / / / Country Crock’s New Plant Butter is Gluten-Free, Kosher-Certified, and Vegan-Suitable

New Country Crock Plant Butter from plant-based company Upfield, Amsterdam, is gluten-free, kosher-certified and certified plant-based by the Plant Based Foods Assn., which makes it suitable for vegan diets. It comes in a variety of formulations and formats. The spreads come in tubs and are made with either olive oil or almond oil and contain 40% less saturated fat than dairy butter per tablespoon serving. The stick format is made with olive oil, almond oil or avocado oil and contain 25% less saturated fat than dairy butter per tablespoon serving. The suggested retail price for a 10.5-oz. tub is $2.49 and $3.49 for a box of four 4-oz. sticks.

“We believe that plant-based eating has a positive impact on health and on the environment, and that plant-based food products should taste delicious,” says Brian Orlando, chief marketing officer for Upfield North America. “That’s why we set out to make a dairy-free butter that home cooks, chefs and bakers could cook, bake and spread with just like butter.”