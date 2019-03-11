/ / / / Danone Takes its Oatmilk to the Freezer with new Frozen Dessert

Danone North America is taking the increasing popular oatmilk beverage into the freezer with first-to-market So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Frozen Dessert. The certified gluten-free, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified dessert makes its debut in three varieties. Caramel apple crumble combines apple, cinnamon and brown sugar with a caramel swirl. Oatmeal cookie incorporates chewy oatmeal cookie dough with sweet brown sugar and a hint of cinnamon. Peanut butter and raspberry is made with smooth peanut butter and juicy black raspberries. All are blended in a creamy oatmilk base. Pints retail for a suggested price of $5.49.

“We pride ourselves on our expertise in the ice cream aisle with our current line of Frozen Mousse, along with cashew and coconut-based frozen products, and we’re excited to now introduce our oatmilk-based line,” says Jennifer Michuda, senior brand manager. “Oatmilk’s creamy texture and neutral taste really allow the flavors to shine through. The new line of frozen desserts brings oatmilk out of the beverage aisle and into a new category of dairy-free delights.”