/ / / / Emmi Roth Begins Producing Goat Cheese

Goat cheese volume sales have grown for the past five years, according to IRI data. Emmi Roth, a Wisconsin-based cows’ milk cheese producer, has decided to break out of its comfort zone with the rollout of Roth Chèvre. This fresh, soft, spreadable cheese comes in classic plain as well as cranberry, honey, peppercorn garlic herb and wild blueberry flavors.

Roth Chèvre is available at retail in 4- and 8-oz. logs, 4-oz. crumble cups and 1-oz. medallions for grab-and-go. With Datassential MenuTrends reporting goat cheese to be the fastest-growing cheese category in foodservice, appearing on 24.3% of operator menus, an increase of 14% since 2014, Emmi Roth is making its new cheese available to the foodservice channel in bulk sizes. Offerings include 10.5-oz. logs and crumbles ranging from 2-lb. cups to 20-lb. pails.

“With the introduction of chèvre, we’re expanding our capabilities to meet market demand for a versatile, flavorful cheese with a variety of uses,” says Heather Engwall, vice president of marketing. “As goat cheese grows in popularity with consumers, we are committed to offering our retail and foodservice partners access to several formats of goat cheese to fit their customer’s needs.”