/ / / / FarmToFork by Stockton Kitchens LLC

The search for high-quality pasta sauce with simple, clean-label ingredients, including sustainably grown tomatoes from multi-generational family farms, is over with the launch of FarmToFork, a new brand from Stockton Kitchens LLC, a subsidiary of Mizkan America Inc.

From tomatoes picked at the peak of ripeness, to fresh garlic, basil and onions, all FarmToFork pasta sauces are non-GMO and contain no tomato paste, no added sugars and no artificial colors or flavors. FarmToFork comes in four varieties that can be found in the ambient pasta sauce aisle for a suggested retail price $5.99-7.99. The varieties are: Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic, Marinara, Spicy Marinara and Tomato Basil.

FarmToFork recognizes that when it comes to crafting a premium sauce, each step of the process is as important as the end result. The brand is also committed to nurturing communities in the same way its farmer partners tend the soil that grows the sauce’s vine-ripened tomatoes. This is apparent in its support of Big Green, a national nonprofit that brings learning gardens to low-income schools and their surrounding communities in cities across the U.S.