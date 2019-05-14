/ / / / Ben & Jerry’s Creates Frozen Cookie Dough Bites

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the duo behind the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand now owned by Unilever, claim to have invented chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream after receiving an anonymous suggestion on its Burlington, Vt., scoop shop’s flavor idea board back in 1984. The flavor continues to be one of the brand’s most popular -- which is why it’s now possible to snack on just the dough.

New frozen chunks come in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough varieties. They are the exact same dough found in the brand’s ice creams. Sold in 8-oz. bags, the dough is safe to eat raw because it contains pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour. The vegan chunks first appeared in ice cream this year when the brand rolled out a line of non-dairy frozen desserts.

Also new for this year are three new cookie dough ice cream flavors with the biggest gobs of cookie dough running right down the middle of the pint. The new flavors are: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core and Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core.