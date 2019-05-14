/ / / / This Frozen Pizza is Designed to be Devoured

Devour, the three-year-old frozen food brand from Kraft Heinz, is growing with a range of hearty, boldly flavored frozen pizzas. The crispy thin crust varieties include Carnivore (applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage and pepperoni), Creamy Garlic Supreme (alfredo sauce) and Three Way Pepperoni (quarter cut, diced and sliced). There are two deep dish offerings: Three Meat and Honey BBQ Chicken.

The brand is all about providing mouthwatering food by dialing up the flavor in every bite, with tender meats, creamy sauces, crispy crusts and gooey cheeses. The craveable meals come in varieties such as Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese and Bacon Topped Meat Loaf with Spicy Ketchup.

Frozen pizza was a natural addition, as it has 70.6% household penetration and is the fourth largest frozen food category, behind entrees, ice cream and novelties, according to The Power of Frozen Foods 2019, a study published by The American Frozen Food Institute and The Food Marketing Institute. Annual retail sales are strong, and will near $5 billion in 2019.