/ / / / Godiva Launches Line of Premium Baking Chocolate

Just in time for the holiday season, luxury Belgian chocolatier Godiva is launching a range of premium baking chocolates. The new line is comprised of three product formats -- baking bars, melting chocolates and baking chips — with each format having several variations.

The bars, for example, come in milk, semi-sweet, bittersweet and unsweetened chocolate, while the melting chocolates are available in milk and dark chocolate. The chips come in milk, semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate. To help inspire at-home creations, the bar and chip packages include original recipes for treats such as whipped milk chocolate frosting, double-chocolate cheesecake, ultimate chocolate brownies and classic chocolate chip cookies. For fans of Godiva’s famous chocolate-dipped strawberries, this iconic treat can now be recreated at home with the melting chocolates.

Product can be found in the baking aisle of most major grocery stores and ranges in price from $3-5. “This is an exciting addition to our growing presence at grocery stores, making the iconic taste of Godiva more accessible across the country,” says Caroline Le Roch, president of Americas Godiva Chocolatier.