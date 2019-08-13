/ / / / Grain-Free Goodies from FitJoy

FitJoy is a new snack food business that steers clear of grains, which the company believes can make you sluggish instead of providing the energy boost one expects from a snack. The company’s most recent introduction is grain-free pretzels, which are also free of corn, dairy, gluten, soy and GMOs. The classic, crunchy twists are baked from cassava and chickpea flour and are tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt. Each serving (approximately 20 pretzels) contains 130 calories, 3g fat, 1g fiber, 0g added sugar and 2g of protein. The pretzels come in 5-oz. bags and have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Earlier in the year, the company debuted a fun-size format of its grain-free protein bars. FitJoy bars come in four varieties: Cookies and Cream, Grandma’s Lemon Square, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Cookie Dough Brownie.

“More and more people are limiting the amount of grains they consume, whether for digestive reasons, health issues or because they’re on a diet,” says Scott Sturgill, head of innovation and product development. “We want our customers to have fun and tasty options that align with their choices.”