/ / / / Grupo Bimbo Rolls Out Numerous New Products Under its Better-For-You Brands

Grupo Bimbo is rolling out numerous new products under its various better-for-you brands. Arnold Organic now includes a 22 Grains & Seeds bread in regular and thin-sliced formats. Non-GMO Project Verified Rustik Oven has three new artisan bread varieties -- artisan white, sourdough and hearty grains and seeds — that bring together the great taste and texture of hand-crafted bread with the convenience of a bread that lasts. The Rustik Oven uses a traditional European baking process to develop rich flavor before being baked in stone ovens to deliver a crunchy, golden crust.

Sanissimo is a new brand for the company, making its debut in Salmas (full size) and Salmitas (miniatures) oven-baked corn crackers. Crafted from a simple recipe of four ingredients — whole grain corn flour, salt, slaked lime and tocopherols — the crackers are gluten-free and Non GMO Project Verified. The Salmas come in a box of eight individual packages containing three crackers per package, while the Salmitas come in a 7-oz. sharing box. All of the new items are made without any artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, as well as no high-fructose corn syrup and 0g trans fat.