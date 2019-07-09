/ / / / Ito En North America Offers New Forms of Green Tea

Ito En North America is rolling out Matcha Love unsweetened matcha green tea concentrate. Specially crafted in response to the growing foodservice trend for matcha beverages, the concentrate is made with 100% Japanese matcha. It can be used to make barista-style lattes, both hot and cold, without the fuss of measuring powders and necessary whisking. Simple and easy to use with just a pour, its versatility can also be used in an array of recipes.

The shelf-stable liquid concentrate comes in 32-oz. resealable cartons and is intended to be blended with an equal amount of milk, dairy alternative or other mixer, such as lemonade or sparkling water. The company is also adding three flavors to its Matcha Love Japanese Matcha+Green Tea line. The new varieties--blueberry lavender, peach cinnamon and turmeric yuzu—join apple ginger, lemon verbena peppermint and traditional. The teas bags can be prepared either as a cold brew or as a traditional hot tea. All Matcha Love products harness the nutrient dense and full vitality of the entire green tea leaf, including catechin antioxidants, the amino acid- L Theanine and vitamins A and C.