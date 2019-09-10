/ / / / Krisp Nutrition’s Keto-Diet Protein Bar

edicated to the keto lifestyle, Jason Dorfman and Adam Bremen, co-founders of Krisp Nutrition, found themselves disappointed with what was available in the keto-friendly protein bar space, so they decided to create their own. Keto Krisp protein bars made their debut in March and quickly became a top-selling bar on Amazon and were honored as one of the Most Innovative New Products at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in May.

In June, the Los Angeles-based start-up joined forces with tech-enabled snack delivery service SnackNation to reach more consumers across the country. What makes Keto Krisp bars different from the competition is their proprietary “krisps,” which are made with whey protein concentrate and rice flour that gets compacted into a crunchy, crispy piece. These pieces are blended with milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate, shredded coconut, nut butters and coconut-derived medium-chain triglyceride oil.

The bars come in three flavors--almond butter, chocolate mint and chocolate raspberry—and contain 240 calories, 17g to 18g of fat, 10g of protein and 10g of fiber. Inulin, erythritol and stevia keep net carbohydrates at 5g per serving, making it attractive to keto-lifestyle consumers.