/ / / / Lightlife Foods Introduces Plant-Based Burgers and Sausages

Lightlife Foods is introducing a new plant-based burger that delivers the sensory experience consumers crave from a beef burger. Created with familiar ingredients -- high-quality pea protein, virgin coconut oil and beet powder -- and balanced nutrition, the Lightlife Burger is the hero of the company’s new meat alternative line that is free of GMOs, gluten, soy and artificial flavors. In addition to the burger, the other new products are a ground option, as well as bratwurst and Italian sausages. The burger has 20g protein with 0g cholesterol and only 2.5g saturated fat in a quarter-pound patty, compared to 80g cholesterol and 9.3g saturated fat in the same-sized beef patty.

“With 40 years of leadership in plant-based food innovation, we understand taste is a priority for all consumers,” says Dan Curtin, president. “We didn’t join the plant-based category overnight—we’ve long been pioneering the industry. Our new burger is delicious thanks to decades of culinary know-how, and we know we’ll be serving up an entirely better experience for consumers who want a break from traditional meat or whose palates are craving a new adventure. It’s not science. It’s just good food.”