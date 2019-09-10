/ / / / Marie’s Market Reserve Line Offers Upscale Salad Dressings

While salad dressings have long been a staple for adding flavor to greens, the category is going through a shakeup. Refrigerated condiments, primarily salad dressings, were identified by the Specialty Food Assn. as a leading growth category in 2019, while the ambient dressing category continues to experience declining sales. This trend reflects consumers’ desire for fresher, preservative-free foods, which is the perception conveyed by perishable dressings sold in the produce department. Sold at a premium, many of these products emphasize their use of all-natural ingredients in bold flavor combinations.

That’s what you get with the new Marie’s Market Reserve line from Ventura Foods LLC. This line of premium dressings stands out in the growing refrigerated dressing category in a unique 7.75-oz. plastic container with similarities to the company’s dressings that come in 12-oz. jars and 11.5-oz. bottles. Marie’s Market Reserve comes in five varieties--Caramelized Onion & Sesame Seed, Meyer Lemon Basil, Southwest Style Ranch, Smoked Black Pepper Caesar, and Wildflower Honey & Lime Vinaigrette—with a 1-oz. serving containing less than 60 calories.