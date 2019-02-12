/ / / / M&Ms Wants Candy Cravers to Vote on These Vacation-Inspired Candies

To assist with the winter blues, Mars Wrigley Confectionery invites candy cravers to take a mini-vacation with three new limited-edition M&M’S Peanut flavors: English Toffee, Mexican Jalapeño and Thai Coconut. The new flavors hit retailers nationwide Jan. 28 and are part of the brand’s Flavor Vote campaign.

By voting in this year’s favorite flavor contest, fans will be entered for the chance to win a trip to all three countries that inspired the new flavors. The flavor with the most votes will be announced in August and continue to be sold at stores nationwide. The brand launched its first Flavor Vote in 2016, with Coffee Nut voted in as a favorite peanut flavor to join original peanut. In 2018, in the brand’s second Flavor Vote, fans chose mint as their favorite crunchy flavor.

“We believe flavors have the power to transport you, and this time, we are making that journey a reality by offering participating fans the chance to win a trip around the world,” says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, brand director-M&M’S.