/ / / / New From Live Real Farms: Dairy Plus Milk Blends

The highly creative team at Live Real Farms, a new brand owned and managed by Dairy Farmers of America, is rolling out Live Real Farms Dairy Plus Milk Blends. Using a unique blending process, Live Real Farms takes nature’s pure milk from 100% family-owned farms and blends it with either almonds or oats to create a new milk taste and texture with just the right amount of sweetness. The combination of the flavor of almonds or oats that consumers love with the protein power of dairy will satisfy the demands of families seeking the best of both worlds.

The new beverage comes in five lactose-free varieties. Both almond original and almond unsweetened vanilla contain 70 calories, 2.5g fat, 6g sugar (no added sugars) and 5g protein per serving. The almond sweetened vanilla contains 110 calories, 2.5g fat, 16g sugar (10g are added sugars) and 5g protein while almond chocolate contains 140 calories, 2.5g fat, 23g sugar (17g are added sugars) and 5g protein. Currently the lineup only includes one oat variety, which contains 110 calories, 2g fat, 8g sugar (2g are added sugars) and 5g protein. Lactase enzyme allows for the lactose-free claim.