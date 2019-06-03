/ / / / Lily’s Sweets Offers No-Added-Sugar Sweet Treats

As consumer awareness of the health issues related to excessive sugar intake grows, so does the desire to reduce sugar consumption. Lily’s Sweets, a manufacturer of stevia-sweetened chocolate and confections, is growing its offerings with eight new products while it also unveils a new logo, packaging and a consumer campaign that celebrates just how sweet life can be without added sugar.

Sweetened with stevia and containing only non-GMO ingredients, Lily’s Sweets products are Fairtrade certified, ensuring that the farmers and communities that provide Lily’s with their cocoa, cocoa butter and vanilla are fairly compensated.

The new items include semi-sweet-style baking chips and milk chocolate-style baking chips in 9-oz. bags, with a serving containing 8g less sugar than conventional baking chips. There’s also chocolate-covered almonds and peanuts, both in dark and milk chocolate varieties. The nut snacks come in 3.5-oz. ready-to-share bags. Last are dark chocolate and milk chocolate peanut butter cups in 3.2-oz. pouches containing five single-serving cups ready to satisfy daily cravings.