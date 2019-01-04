/ / / / No Cow Energy Bars Pack a Punch with Both Caffeine and Protein

Instead of relying on sugar for quick energy, No Cow Energy Bars contain 45mg of coffee bean flour, an innovative, patented caffeine source that provides sustainable energy equivalent to a half-cup of coffee. Containing a mere 1g of sugar, the bars are described as providing an energy burst without the crash. The bars come packed with real whole food ingredients, including oats, nuts and almond butter, and continue the company’s mission of making ready-to-eat dairy-free, high-protein (12g of protein per serving), low-sugar products. The energy bars are also gluten free, soy free and non-GMO, like all other No Cow products.

Daniel “D” Katz, 22-year-old No Cow founder and a 2019 Forbes “30 under 30 winner,” launched the company in 2015 after developing a dairy sensitivity. As a health fanatic, he was on the hunt for a dairy-free protein bar that was low in sugar and came up empty handed. His personal need for quality nutrition led to the creation of The No Cow Bar. In February 2017, General Mills invested in the brand and over the past two years the company has grown double-digits monthly.