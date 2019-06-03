/ / / / PepsiCo Creates Aluminum Can Packaging for Stubborn Soda

Stubborn Soda, a line of craft sodas created by PepsiCo, is rolling out new aluminum can packaging for three of the brand’s most popular fountain drink flavors: black cherry with tarragon, agave vanilla cream soda and classic root beer. First launched to the foodservice channel in 2015, the other five bold flavor combinations on fountain are citrus hibiscus orange, lemon berry acai, pineapple cream soda, draft cola and draft cola zero sugar.

Formulated with Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar -- except zero sugar is sweetened with acesulfame potassium and sucralose -- the new cans replace the previously offered glass-bottled product. The cans are considered more portable and safer for food delivery services.

“The new packaging innovation and accompanying ad campaign are a testament to our promise to bringing best-in-class, design-forward and growth-driving innovation to operators everywhere,” says Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer for PepsiCo Foodservice. “Stubborn Soda has a loyal fan base that loves the great taste and high-quality ingredients in our drinks, and with these cans, we’re excited to give our fans the opportunity to have their Stubborn Soda when and where they desire.”