/ / / / Dole Offers Prep-free Smoothie Bowls

Dole Packaged Foods LLC’s newest fruit snacking innovation is Dole Spoonable Smoothies. From freezer to spoon, the new smoothie bowls thaw in 35-40 mins. on the counter, or just 30 seconds by microwave. At only 180 calories per serving, the pineapple banana whipped variety has a thick and creamy smoothie base that’s topped with pineapple, crunchy honey oat granola and coconut shavings. The strawberry banana blend contains 170 calories per serving. It has a strawberry and banana base that’s topped with the sweet crunch of toasted granola. The single-serve smoothies come in 6-oz. plastic tubs and have a suggested retail price of $3.59.

“What began as a trend with açai bowls has translated into a broader smoothie bowl trend. We’re seeing them pop up all over Instagram and Pinterest as consumers hunt for a delicious new take on fruit for breakfast,” says Erin Fasano, director of marketing for frozen. “Recognizing consumer demand for a delicious, no-prep, no-mess smoothie option, we developed Dole Spoonable Smoothies to serve that need."