SeaPak Teams up With Budweiser for Co-Branded Launch
In a move to create the most authentic beer-battered fish experience for the frozen food aisle, executive chefs from SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. teamed up with brewmasters from Budweiser, a beer brand of Anheuser-Busch, to launch a line of co-branded products. Sporting the collaborative new SeaPak Budweiser brand, the initial launch includes cod, crab poppers and shrimp. The suggested retail price for the multi-serve package, which includes a dipping sauce, is $8.25-10.30.
All of the products include sustainability messaging, a sourcing priority for both companies. The oven-crunchy beer-battered shrimp, for example, is Best Aquaculture Practices certified. The beer-battered cod is made with wild-caught cod fillet from a fishery that has been independently certified to Marine Stewardship Council standards. The crab poppers are made using wild-caught blue swimming crab certified for sustainability by the National Fisheries Institute’s Crab Council. Anheuser-Busch is equally dedicated to sustainability, with the company connecting thousands of farmers to technologies and skills to help ensure water access and quality in high-stress communities. The company also forms partnerships with suppliers to increase recycling content and adds renewable electricity capacity to regional grids.
