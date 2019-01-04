/ / / / New Sesame Seed Beverage Features Exclusive Plant-Based Protein Concentrate

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Spinning Wheel Brands is an innovation engine that generates and launches new foods and beverages. One of its businesses is Hope & Sesame, a manufacturer of plant-based organic sesame milks, which come in chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original and chocolate hazelnut flavors. With 8g of protein and 120 calories per serving, the beverage delivers as much calcium as whole dairy milk with less sugar, more vitamin D and no dairy allergens or lactose.

The beverage features Sesamein, Hope & Sesame’s exclusive plant-based protein concentrate. The company took two years to create the ideal nutritional balance, consistency and taste, with the beverage having a subtle nutty sesame flavor. Sesame is a natural source of vital minerals like copper, magnesium and iron and is rich in amino acids. Research shows the seeds have many health benefits, from normalizing blood pressure and balancing hormones to boosting liver function and reducing vulnerability to breast and colon cancer. Sesame seeds are recognized as a sustainable crop because the plants can grow in moisture or heat-stressed environments and, on average, take only 125 days from planting to harvest. The suggested retail price is $4.99 for a 1-liter carton.