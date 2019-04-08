Splenda Coffee Creamer Now Available in Three Sweet Flavors
Heartland Food Products Group, maker of the Splenda brand of no- and low-calorie sweeteners, introduces Splenda Coffee Creamers. Available in three “sweet” flavors -- French Vanilla, Sweet Cream and Hazelnut -- the new creamers do not contain sugar or corn syrup, while still delivering a full-bodied, rich coffee whitener. The refrigerated product is based on sucralose--the original Splenda brand no-calorie sweetener — and acesulfame-potassium plus the sugar alcohol erythritol. Sucralose is made through a patented process that starts with sugar and converts it to a no-calorie, non-carbohydrate sweetener. The result is a very stable sweetener that tastes like sugar but without its calories.
The company also now offers Splenda Zero, a liquid version of sucralose, and for consumers who prefer an all-natural low-calorie option, the brand offers stevia, alone or blended with sugar. The new sweetened, flavored creamers are based on emulsified sunflower oil, with a one-tablespoon serving providing 15 calories and 1.5g fat. Because the formulation includes sodium caseinate, a milk derivative, it is not considered a vegan product. The product is making its debut in Northeast U.S. and has a suggested retail price of $3.99 per quart plastic bottle.
