/ / / / Swiss Snack Elevates the Potato

The original Swiss Rösti dates back to the early 1800s. It was peasant food made by Swiss women, who would shred potatoes in the morning, top them with leftovers from supper the night before and then cover with another layer of potatoes. Fried on both sides, the stuffed potato pancakes would sustain the men working in the fields.

Fast forward to 2019 when an Oregon company of the same name has recreated this crispy, hand-held filled potato snack using vegetables from the Pacific Northwest. It comes frozen in 2.5-oz. portions, six to a box. The line made its debut in five varieties. The Baked Potato and Swiss Raclette are crispy potato shells with a creamy, cheesy center. The Fig & Goat cheese contains a viscous filling of these two ingredients. Chili Cheese is a nod to the Southwest and combines chickpeas, poblano and green peppers with cheddar cheese. Curry Lentil—the only vegan offering—is a potato mixture with shredded parsnip and carrot filled with curried acorn squash and cauliflower. Meat-containing varieties are in development. One Rösti contains 75-80 calories.