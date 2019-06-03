/ / / / Yappah! Protein Crisps are Upcycled Protein Chips

High-protein lifestyle meets the growing rescued food movement to create the new upcycled meat snacks Yappah! Protein Crisps.

Developed by Tyson Innovation Lab, the Chicago-based team of Tyson Foods Inc., the new chicken-based snack is crafted from foods that might otherwise be left behind. Tyson provides chicken breast trim that is full of flavor and protein and combines it with either rescued vegetable puree from juicing or spent grain from Molson Coors beer brewing to create the line’s four flavors, which are: chicken carrot curry, chicken celery mojo, chicken IPA white cheddar and chicken shandy beer. With 8-10g of protein per serving and recyclable packaging, Yappah! is a snack on purpose. It’s currently being sold by Amazon Fresh throughout the Chicagoland area.

“With the Protein Crisps we are taking forgotten ingredients and crafting them into a delicious protein snack,” says Rizal Hamdallah, head of Tyson Innovation Lab. “For the Yappah! brand, sustainability is not an add-on, it’s our DNA. Fighting food waste is just the beginning.”