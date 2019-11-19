/ / / / Veggie Starters Eliminate Produce Prep Time

Renaissance Food Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers Inc., introduces Chef Veggie Starters, a diced and chopped fresh produce line created in response to consumer demand for versatile, healthy and convenient meal components.

The onion and celery blend includes fresh herbs, making it suitable for stuffing, soups and sauces. The sweet potato and butternut squash medley includes red onion, celery and fresh herbs -- it’s a savory alternative to traditional potatoes for use with roasts and in hash or soups. The third offering is a diet-friendly mix of cauliflower, carrots, yellow onion and fresh herbs. This grain-free rice substitute has a subtle sweet flavor perfect for use in stuffing, soups or sauté.

The starters come packed in square cup containers with a tamper-evident tear-away strip. The versatility of the blends renders them suitable for merchandising in multiple locations throughout the store, including refrigerated produce, meat and deli departments. “Our carefully curated blends of fresh vegetables and herbs make cooking fun for the consumer by offering a variety of uses within each flavor,” says Nelia Alamo, vice president of communications. “Chef Veggie Starters…provide consumers with a solution for healthy alternatives in their favorite dishes.”