/ / / / Wellness Snack Bites From SMPL

SMPL Wellness Snack Bites are a new functional convenience food based on organic fruits, nuts, seeds and Himalayan pink sea salt. The bite-sized pieces are infused with unique blends of superfoods and adaptogens. They come in three formulations designed to help improve daily mood and physical well-being, with each variety providing defined benefits.

Beauty: Collagen+Cacao is formulated with 3,000mg collagen, lucuma, amla berry and chia seeds to support stronger hair and nails, as well as improve skin elasticity and overall complexion. Chill: CBD+Peanut Butter contains 20mg CBD from organic hemp and ashwagandha to help the body maintain homeostasis and regulate stress and anxiety. Detox: Charcoal+Coconut is made with vegan activated charcoal, organic pine pollen and chia seeds. This variety is said to help detoxify the body and improve digestive health.

Non-GMO, gluten-free, paleo and containing no refined sugars, the snack is available at finer grocers, hotels and spas throughout New York City, as well as online, where eight pouches sell for $48. Each 1.8-oz. pouch contains four bites, with each bite providing 60 calories, 4g fat, 3g sugar and 2g protein.