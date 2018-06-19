10 Things to Know About Color-Coding
Overview:
Color-coding is an important part of any food safety program. Not only does it help prevent cross-contamination due to pathogens, allergens, and foreign contaminates, color-coding has a variety of other uses. With the number of governmental regulations growing, it is essential that food processing facilities stay on top of the current trends and best practices to be market leaders. Implementing a color-coding program is a great way to help accomplish that.
