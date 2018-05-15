Equipment Solutions for the Craft Beer Craze
Overview:
Discover how craft breweries use innovative solutions to keep the beer flowing at just the right temperature, and how the time and money saved allowed the owners to keep their heads, and their glasses, perfectly cool.
